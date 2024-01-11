New Strong Buy Stocks for January 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
ADMA Biologics, Inc. ADMA: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
ADMA Biologics Inc Price and Consensus
ADMA Biologics Inc price-consensus-chart | ADMA Biologics Inc Quote
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ARQT: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. Quote
Phreesia, Inc. PHR: This company that provides a SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Phreesia, Inc. Price and Consensus
Phreesia, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Phreesia, Inc. Quote
OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX: This digital health technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.
OptimizeRx Corp. Price and Consensus
OptimizeRx Corp. price-consensus-chart | OptimizeRx Corp. Quote
Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG: This health technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. Price and Consensus
Koninklijke Philips N.V. price-consensus-chart | Koninklijke Philips N.V. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock
One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.
As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.Download Free ChatGPT Stock Report Right Now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) : Free Stock Analysis Report
OptimizeRx Corp. (OPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.