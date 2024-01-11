New Strong Buy Stocks for January 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ADMA Biologics, Inc. ADMA: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ARQT: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Phreesia, Inc. PHR: This company that provides a SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX: This digital health technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG: This health technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

