New Strong Buy Stocks for January 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Genmab GMAB: This biotechnology company that specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 day.
OneSpaWorld OSW: This company which is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
ProFrac Holding Corp. ACDC: This vertically integrated and energy services company that provides various products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Everbridge EVBG: This software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
MGIC Investment MTG: This company thatprovides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
