New Strong Buy Stocks for January 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Genmab GMAB: This biotechnology company that specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 day.

Genmab AS Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Genmab AS Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Genmab AS Sponsored ADR Quote

OneSpaWorld OSW: This company which is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Quote

ProFrac Holding Corp. ACDC: This vertically integrated and energy services company that provides various products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

ProFrac Holding Corp. Price and Consensus

ProFrac Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | ProFrac Holding Corp. Quote

Everbridge EVBG: This software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Everbridge, Inc. Price and Consensus

Everbridge, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Everbridge, Inc. Quote

MGIC Investment MTG: This company thatprovides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

MGIC Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

MGIC Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | MGIC Investment Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genmab AS Sponsored ADR (GMAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.