New Strong Buy Stocks for January 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Abercrombie & Fitch ANF: This specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel for men, women, and kids has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Price and Consensus

Abercrombie & Fitch Company price-consensus-chart | Abercrombie & Fitch Company Quote

Arcos Dorados ARCO: This company that operates as a franchisee of McDonald's has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote

BioNTech BNTX: This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR Quote

Global Ship Lease GSL: This rapidly growing containership charter owner has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. Price and Consensus

Global Ship Lease, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote

Kulicke and Soffa Industries KLIC: This leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.