New Strong Buy Stocks for January 10th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG): This company that operates as a transportation services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI): This company that delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus

Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote

Ternium S.A. (TX): This company that manufactures and processes various steel products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Ternium S.A. Price and Consensus

Ternium S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ternium S.A. Quote

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO): This company that operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 90 days.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus]

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT): This company that provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Essent Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

Essent Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Essent Group Ltd. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.