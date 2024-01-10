New Strong Buy Stocks for January 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Panasonic Holdings Corporation PCRFY: This electrical and electronic products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CPRX: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.7% over the last 60 days.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX: This ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

EnerSys ENS: This stored energy solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

