New Strong Buy Stocks for January 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

StoneCo STNE: This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

JD.com JD: This company that provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Vishay Intertechnology VSH: This company which is a global manufacturer and supplier of semiconductors and passive components, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Momo MOMO: This Beijing-basedcompany that provides mobile social and entertainment platform primarily in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories RDY: This integrated global pharmaceutical company which is engaged in providing affordable and innovative medicines, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 day.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.-

