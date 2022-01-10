New Strong Buy Stocks for January 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Cowen Group COWN: This company that provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. TGS: This company that transports natural gas in Argentina has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 215.4% over the last 60 days.
Victory Capital Holdings VCTR: This integrated multi-boutique asset management firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Accenture plc ACN: This professional services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI: This company that engages in the retailing of body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
