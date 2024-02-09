New Strong Buy Stocks for February 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Potbelly Corporation PBPB: This franchise company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Potbelly Corporation Price and Consensus

Potbelly Corporation price-consensus-chart | Potbelly Corporation Quote

First United Corporation FUNC: This bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

First United Corporation Price and Consensus

First United Corporation price-consensus-chart | First United Corporation Quote

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. MDC: This company that engages in the homebuilding and financial service has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Quote

CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO: This insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CNO Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CNO Financial Group, Inc. Quote

H&R Block, Inc. HRB: This tax preparation service provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

H&R Block, Inc. Price and Consensus

H&R Block, Inc. price-consensus-chart | H&R Block, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First United Corporation (FUNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.