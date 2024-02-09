New Strong Buy Stocks for February 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Potbelly Corporation PBPB: This franchise company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
First United Corporation FUNC: This bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. MDC: This company that engages in the homebuilding and financial service has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO: This insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
H&R Block, Inc. HRB: This tax preparation service provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
