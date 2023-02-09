New Strong Buy Stocks for February 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Deutsche Bank DB: This company which is the largest bank in Germany and one of the largest financial institutions in Europe and the world, as measured by total assets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price and Consensus

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Quote

Sun Life Financial SLF: This company which is the third largest insurer in Canada and is well diversified by geography and product, providing protection and wealth management products and services to individual and group customers worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Sun Life Financial Inc. Price and Consensus

Sun Life Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sun Life Financial Inc. Quote

Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME: This company which provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR Quote

Edgewell Personal Care EPC: This company which manufactures and markets personal care products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 day.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Price and Consensus

Edgewell Personal Care Company price-consensus-chart | Edgewell Personal Care Company Quote

Intercorp Financial Services IFS: This Lima, Peru-based company which provides financial products and services with segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Price and Consensus

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. price-consensus-chart | Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.