New Strong Buy Stocks for February 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Deutsche Bank DB: This company which is the largest bank in Germany and one of the largest financial institutions in Europe and the world, as measured by total assets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
Sun Life Financial SLF: This company which is the third largest insurer in Canada and is well diversified by geography and product, providing protection and wealth management products and services to individual and group customers worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME: This company which provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Edgewell Personal Care EPC: This company which manufactures and markets personal care products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 day.
Intercorp Financial Services IFS: This Lima, Peru-based company which provides financial products and services with segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
