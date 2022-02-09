New Strong Buy Stocks for February 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Axcelis Technologies ACLS: This leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Ameriprise Financial AMP: This company that provides various financial products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton DHI: This one of the leading national homebuilders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Dover DOV: This industrial conglomerate producing a wide range of specialized industrial products and manufacturing equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.

James Hardie Industries JHX: This company that pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980's has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

