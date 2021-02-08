New Strong Buy Stocks for February 8th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
PJT Partners Inc. (PJT): This financial advisory firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.3% over the last 60 days.
PJT Partners Inc. Price and Consensus
PJT Partners Inc. price-consensus-chart | PJT Partners Inc. Quote
Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR): This company that transformed the mattress industry with the idea that 'one size does not fit all' when it comes to sleep has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Sleep Number Corporation Price and Consensus
Sleep Number Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sleep Number Corporation Quote
Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): This company that develops, manufacture and distribute optics, accessories and eyewear has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Vista Outdoor Inc. Price and Consensus
Vista Outdoor Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vista Outdoor Inc. Quote
Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG): This investment management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.
Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus
Janus Henderson Group plc price-consensus-chart | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote
Markel Corporation (MKL): This company that markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.
Markel Corporation Price and Consensus
Markel Corporation price-consensus-chart | Markel Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
