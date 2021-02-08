Investing

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 8th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

PJT Partners Inc. (PJT): This financial advisory firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.3% over the last 60 days.

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR): This company that transformed the mattress industry with the idea that 'one size does not fit all' when it comes to sleep has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): This company that develops, manufacture and distribute optics, accessories and eyewear has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG): This investment management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.

Markel Corporation (MKL): This company that markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

