New Strong Buy Stocks for February 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. IKT: This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.
Post Holdings, Inc. POST: This consumer-packaged goods holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Asana, Inc. ASAN: This work management platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
ACM Research, Inc. ACMR: This semiconductor equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA HENKY: This diversified consumer products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
