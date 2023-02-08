New Strong Buy Stocks for February 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Bayerische Motoren Werke BAMXF: This multi-brand automobile manufacturing company that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets with three brands like BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Price and Consensus

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG price-consensus-chart | Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Quote

Trane Technologies TT: This company which is a designer, manufacturer, seller and servicer of climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and transport solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.

Trane Technologies plc Price and Consensus

Trane Technologies plc price-consensus-chart | Trane Technologies plc Quote

Aflac AFL: This company that provides supplemental health and life insurance products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Aflac Incorporated Price and Consensus

Aflac Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Aflac Incorporated Quote

Deutsche Telekom DTEGY: This company which is Europe's largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus

Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

EZCORP EZPW: This company which is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 day.

EZCORP, Inc. Price and Consensus

EZCORP, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EZCORP, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.