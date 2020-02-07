New Strong Buy Stocks for February 7th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Anixter International Inc. (AXE): This company that distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

Anixter International Inc. Price and Consensus

Anixter International Inc. price-consensus-chart | Anixter International Inc. Quote

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF): This company that produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

Cosan Limited (CZZ): This company that engages in fuel and natural gas distribution has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.

Cosan Limited Price and Consensus

Cosan Limited price-consensus-chart | Cosan Limited Quote

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD): This company that provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Modine Manufacturing Company Price and Consensus

Modine Manufacturing Company price-consensus-chart | Modine Manufacturing Company Quote

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI): This company that delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus

Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.7% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.