New Strong Buy Stocks for February 7th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Anixter International Inc. (AXE): This company that distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.
Anixter International Inc. Price and Consensus
Anixter International Inc. price-consensus-chart | Anixter International Inc. Quote
Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF): This company that produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus
Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
Cosan Limited (CZZ): This company that engages in fuel and natural gas distribution has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.
Cosan Limited Price and Consensus
Cosan Limited price-consensus-chart | Cosan Limited Quote
Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD): This company that provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
Modine Manufacturing Company Price and Consensus
Modine Manufacturing Company price-consensus-chart | Modine Manufacturing Company Quote
Perion Network Ltd. (PERI): This company that delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus
Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote
