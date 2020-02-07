Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 7th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Anixter International Inc. (AXE): This company that distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF): This company that produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Cosan Limited (CZZ): This company that engages in fuel and natural gas distribution has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD): This company that provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI): This company that delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

