New Strong Buy Stocks for February 7th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Boise Cascade BCC: This wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Price and Consensus
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. price-consensus-chart | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote
Capri Holdings CPRI: This company that provides women’s and men’s accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear, as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
Capri Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
Capri Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Capri Holdings Limited Quote
Civitas Resources (CIVI): This carbon neutral oil & gas producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Civitas Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Civitas Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Civitas Resources, Inc. Quote
Sonic Automotive SAH: This company which is one of the leading automotive retailers in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Sonic Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sonic Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sonic Automotive, Inc. Quote
Arcos Dorados ARCO: This company that operates as a franchisee of McDonald's with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
