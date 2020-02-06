New Strong Buy Stocks for February 6th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC): This company that engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Quote

Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI): This company that manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 30 days.

Mueller Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Mueller Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Mueller Industries, Inc. Quote

Arcosa, Inc. (ACA): This company that manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 90 days.

Arcosa, Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcosa, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcosa, Inc. Quote

CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV): This company that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

CB Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU): This company that engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

MDU Resources Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MDU Resources Group, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

