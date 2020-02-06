New Strong Buy Stocks for February 6th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC): This company that engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Quote
Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI): This company that manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 30 days.
Mueller Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Mueller Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Mueller Industries, Inc. Quote
Arcosa, Inc. (ACA): This company that manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 90 days.
Arcosa, Inc. Price and Consensus
Arcosa, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcosa, Inc. Quote
CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV): This company that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
CB Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote
MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU): This company that engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
MDU Resources Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
MDU Resources Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MDU Resources Group, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Click to get this free report
Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI): Free Stock Analysis Report
MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU): Free Stock Analysis Report
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC): Free Stock Analysis Report
CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV): Free Stock Analysis Report
Arcosa, Inc. (ACA): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.