New Strong Buy Stocks for February 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO: This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. SBSI: This bank holding company for Southside Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.3

Century Communities, Inc. CCS: This residential development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. TCBX: This bank holding company for Third Coast Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. IKT: This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.