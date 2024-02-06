New Strong Buy Stocks for February 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO: This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.
Eldorado Gold Corporation Price and Consensus
Eldorado Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Eldorado Gold Corporation Quote
Southside Bancshares, Inc. SBSI: This bank holding company for Southside Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.3
Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Southside Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Century Communities, Inc. CCS: This residential development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.
Century Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus
Century Communities, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Century Communities, Inc. Quote
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. TCBX: This bank holding company for Third Coast Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. IKT: This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (IKT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.