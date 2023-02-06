New Strong Buy Stocks for February 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Nintendo NTDOY: This company which is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Nintendo Co. Price and Consensus

Nintendo Co. price-consensus-chart | Nintendo Co. Quote

Wabash National WNC: This company which is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America and it specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.

Wabash National Corporation Price and Consensus

Wabash National Corporation price-consensus-chart | Wabash National Corporation Quote

StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which though its subsidiaries offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

StoneX Group Inc. Price and Consensus

StoneX Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | StoneX Group Inc. Quote

Hershey HSY: This company which is the largest chocolate manufacturer in North America as well as a global leader in chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Hershey Company (The) Price and Consensus

Hershey Company (The) price-consensus-chart | Hershey Company (The) Quote

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico PAC: This company which was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 day.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

