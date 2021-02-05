New Strong Buy Stocks for February 5th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Cabot Corporation (CBT): This leading global specialty chemicals and performance materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Cabot Corporation Price and Consensus
Cabot Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cabot Corporation Quote
Costamare Inc. (CMRE): This company that operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.
Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus
Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote
OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW): This premium recreational boat retailer principally in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 7% over the last 60 days.
OneWater Marine Inc. Price and Consensus
OneWater Marine Inc. price-consensus-chart | OneWater Marine Inc. Quote
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): This company that has the bellwether status in the energy space has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.6% over the last 60 days.
Exxon Mobil Corporation Price and Consensus
Exxon Mobil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG): This company that provides commercial and retail banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3% over the last 60 days.
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Get Free Report
OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW): Free Stock Analysis Report
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Costamare Inc. (CMRE): Get Free Report
Cabot Corporation (CBT): Get Free Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.