New Strong Buy Stocks for February 5th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cabot Corporation (CBT): This leading global specialty chemicals and performance materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Cabot Corporation Price and Consensus

Cabot Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cabot Corporation Quote

Costamare Inc. (CMRE): This company that operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote

OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW): This premium recreational boat retailer principally in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 7% over the last 60 days.

OneWater Marine Inc. Price and Consensus

OneWater Marine Inc. price-consensus-chart | OneWater Marine Inc. Quote

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): This company that has the bellwether status in the energy space has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.6% over the last 60 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Price and Consensus

Exxon Mobil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG): This company that provides commercial and retail banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3% over the last 60 days.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Get Free Report



OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW): Free Stock Analysis Report



MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Costamare Inc. (CMRE): Get Free Report



Cabot Corporation (CBT): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.