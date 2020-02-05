New Strong Buy Stocks for February 5th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Federated Investors, Inc. (FHI): This publicly owned asset management holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF): This franchise bottler has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD): This company that provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU): This publicly owned hedge fund sponsor has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP): This company that engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 90 days.

