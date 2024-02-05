New Strong Buy Stocks for February 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

EZCORP, Inc. EZPW: This company which provides pawn services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

EZCORP, Inc. Price and Consensus

EZCORP, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EZCORP, Inc. Quote

Modine Manufacturing Company MOD: This vehicular heat transfer solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.3

Modine Manufacturing Company Price and Consensus

Modine Manufacturing Company price-consensus-chart | Modine Manufacturing Company Quote

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. IPA: This biotherapeutic research and technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. Price and Consensus

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. price-consensus-chart | ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. Quote

Western Digital Corporation WDC: This data storage technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.5% over the last 60 days.

Western Digital Corporation Price and Consensus

Western Digital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Western Digital Corporation Quote

Oshkosh Corporation OSK: This equipment solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Oshkosh Corporation Price and Consensus

Oshkosh Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oshkosh Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.