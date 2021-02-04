New Strong Buy Stocks for February 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC): This producer, marketer and distributor of fresh, frozen, as well as value-added chicken and pork products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrims Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

Pilgrims Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrims Pride Corporation Quote

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL): This bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST): This bank holding company for b1BANK has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Business First Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Business First Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Business First Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR): This designer and manufacturer of technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Emerson Electric Co. Price and Consensus

Emerson Electric Co. price-consensus-chart | Emerson Electric Co. Quote

PVH Corp. (PVH): This apparel company in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

PVH Corp. Price and Consensus

PVH Corp. price-consensus-chart | PVH Corp. Quote

