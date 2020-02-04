New Strong Buy Stocks for February 4th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Cimpress plc (CMPR): This company that provides various mass customization services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 90 days.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC): This company that engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX): This fabless semiconductor company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC): This diversified healthcare services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
