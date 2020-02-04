New Strong Buy Stocks for February 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Cimpress plc (CMPR): This company that provides various mass customization services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 90 days.

Cimpress N.V Price and Consensus

Cimpress N.V price-consensus-chart | Cimpress N.V Quote

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC): This company that engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Quote

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX): This fabless semiconductor company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Quote

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC): This diversified healthcare services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation Price and Consensus

Tenet Healthcare Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tenet Healthcare Corporation Quote

