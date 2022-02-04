New Strong Buy Stocks for February 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ArcBest ARCB: This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 2% over the last 60 days.

United Microelectronics UMC: This company that specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Universal Technical Institute UTI: This company that provides technical education training in automotive, diesel, collision repair and refinishing, motorcycle, marine and personal watercraft technologies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 7% over the last 60 days.

AMN Healthcare Services AMN: This travel healthcare staffing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Apollo Medical AMEH: This company that engages in the provision of healthcare services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

