New Strong Buy Stocks for February 3rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB): This one of the nation’s largest commercial lines property casualty insurance providers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI): This financial and bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.6% over the last 60 days.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF): This company that engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities in the United States, Canada, and Europe has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS): This company that designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of high-performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 days.

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI): This insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

