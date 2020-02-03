New Strong Buy Stocks for February 3rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): This company that provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV): This company that engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS): This fabless semiconductor company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP): This company that engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors and rain gutters has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 90 days.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX): This company that manufactures building products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

