New Strong Buy Stocks for February 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Boise Cascade BCC: This wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Boot Barn BOOT: This company that operates as a lifestyle retail chain has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Celestica CLS: This one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Hawkins HWKN: This company that distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Brunswick BC: This company that designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

