New Strong Buy Stocks for February 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

United States Cellular Corporation USM: This company which provides wireless telecommunications services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK: This company which provides financial products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. KOF: This Coca-Cola franchise bottling company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA: This company which provides health care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Axos Financial, Inc. AX: This company which provides consumer and business banking products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

