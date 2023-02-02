New Strong Buy Stocks for February 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ryanair RYAAY: This company which provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Impinj PI: This company which is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 day.

Murphy USA MUSA: This company which is leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Merchants Bancorp MBIN: This diversified bank holding company that provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company that offers execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

