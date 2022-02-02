Technology

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Chevron CVX: This company which is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Phillips 66 PSX: This company whose operations incorporate refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

United Microelectronics UMC: This company that specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

AMN Healthcare Services AMN: This travel healthcare staffing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

GoPro GPRO: This company which is one of the leading manufacturers of the world's most handy camera and enabler of some of today's most immersive and engaging content has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


