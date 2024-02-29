New Strong Buy Stocks for February 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ultrapar Participações S.A. UGP: This energy and infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. KNSA: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Employers Holdings, Inc. EIG: This property and casualty insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

AMERISAFE, Inc. AMSF: This insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC: This automobile company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

