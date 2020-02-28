Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 28th

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL): This company that develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Quote

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX): This company that designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Quote

A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN): This company that provides software and hardware solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

A10 Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

A10 Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

A10 Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | A10 Networks, Inc. Quote

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF): This company that develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 90 days.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

 

Acushnet Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

Acushnet Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | Acushnet Holdings Corp. Quote

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>


Click to get this free report

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF): Free Stock Analysis Report

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL): Free Stock Analysis Report

A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular