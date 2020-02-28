New Strong Buy Stocks for February 28th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL): This company that develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Quote
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX): This company that designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Quote
A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN): This company that provides software and hardware solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
A10 Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus
A10 Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | A10 Networks, Inc. Quote
Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF): This company that develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 90 days.
Acushnet Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus
Acushnet Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | Acushnet Holdings Corp. Quote
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
