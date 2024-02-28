New Strong Buy Stocks for February 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Rithm Capital Corp. RITM: This asset management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Rithm Capital Corp. Price and Consensus
Rithm Capital Corp. price-consensus-chart | Rithm Capital Corp. Quote
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC: This meat processing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote
LendingTree, Inc. TREE: This e-commerce platform company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
LendingTree, Inc. Price and Consensus
LendingTree, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LendingTree, Inc. Quote
Light & Wonder, Inc. LNW: This cross-platform games company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Light & Wonder, Inc. Price and Consensus
Light & Wonder, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Light & Wonder, Inc. Quote
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. IAS: This digital advertising verification company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Price and Consensus
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock
It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.
With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.See This Stock Now for Free >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report
LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.