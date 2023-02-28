New Strong Buy Stocks for February 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CGI Group GIB: This company which provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Goosehead Insurance GSHD: This company which operates a personal lines insurance agency services in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

The Interpublic Group of Companies IPG: This company which provides advertising and marketing services worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. FTAI: This company which owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Alibaba BABA: This company which is one of the leading e-commerce giants in China has transformed itself from being a traditional e-commerce company to a conglomerate that has businesses ranging from logistics and food delivery to cloud computing, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 day.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

