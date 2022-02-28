Technology

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 28th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AGCO AGCO: This leading manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 12.3% over the last 60 days.

AGCO Corporation Price and Consensus

 

AGCO Corporation Price and Consensus

AGCO Corporation price-consensus-chart | AGCO Corporation Quote

Euroseas ESEA: This company that provides ocean-going transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

Euroseas Ltd. Price and Consensus

 

Euroseas Ltd. Price and Consensus

Euroseas Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Euroseas Ltd. Quote

Pangaea Logistics Solutions PANL: This global logistics company that provides seaborne drybulk transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Price and Consensus

 

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Price and Consensus

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Quote

Photronics PLAB: This leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Photronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Photronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Photronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Photronics, Inc. Quote

Stellantis STLA: This automaker and a mobility provider company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus

 

Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus

Stellantis N.V. price-consensus-chart | Stellantis N.V. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022 today >>

Click to get this free report

AGCO Corporation (AGCO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Photronics, Inc. (PLAB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Stellantis N.V. (STLA): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AGCO PLAB ESEA PANL STLA

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular