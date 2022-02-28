New Strong Buy Stocks for February 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AGCO AGCO: This leading manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 12.3% over the last 60 days.

AGCO Corporation Price and Consensus

AGCO Corporation price-consensus-chart | AGCO Corporation Quote

Euroseas ESEA: This company that provides ocean-going transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

Euroseas Ltd. Price and Consensus

Euroseas Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Euroseas Ltd. Quote

Pangaea Logistics Solutions PANL: This global logistics company that provides seaborne drybulk transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Price and Consensus

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Quote

Photronics PLAB: This leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Photronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Photronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Photronics, Inc. Quote

Stellantis STLA: This automaker and a mobility provider company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus

Stellantis N.V. price-consensus-chart | Stellantis N.V. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.