New Strong Buy Stocks for February 28th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AGCO AGCO: This leading manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 12.3% over the last 60 days.
Euroseas ESEA: This company that provides ocean-going transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions PANL: This global logistics company that provides seaborne drybulk transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Photronics PLAB: This leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
Stellantis STLA: This automaker and a mobility provider company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
