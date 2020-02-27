New Strong Buy Stocks for February 27th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This technology and analytics company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote

KB Home (KBH): This homebuilding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells firearms has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation Price and Consensus

American Outdoor Brands Corporation price-consensus-chart | American Outdoor Brands Corporation Quote

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE): This clinical-stage immunotherapy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL): This company that designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Ralph Lauren Corporation Price and Consensus

Ralph Lauren Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

