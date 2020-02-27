New Strong Buy Stocks for February 27th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This technology and analytics company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote
KB Home (KBH): This homebuilding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
KB Home Price and Consensus
KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote
American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells firearms has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
American Outdoor Brands Corporation Price and Consensus
American Outdoor Brands Corporation price-consensus-chart | American Outdoor Brands Corporation Quote
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE): This clinical-stage immunotherapy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL): This company that designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Ralph Lauren Corporation Price and Consensus
Ralph Lauren Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Click to get this free report
Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL): Free Stock Analysis Report
KB Home (KBH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): Free Stock Analysis Report
American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.