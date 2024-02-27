New Strong Buy Stocks for February 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Unisys Corporation UIS: This information technology solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

CI Financial Corp. CIXXF: This asset management holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Heartland BancCorp HLAN: This bank holding company for Heartland Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

SPX Technologies, Inc. SPXC: This company that supplies infrastructure equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. AMK: This company which provides wealth management and technology solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

