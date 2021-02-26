New Strong Buy Stocks for February 26th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC): This company that operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Price and Consensus

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. price-consensus-chart | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote

Domtar Corporation (UFS): This company that manufactures and distributes a wide array of fiber-based products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Domtar Corporation Price and Consensus

Domtar Corporation price-consensus-chart | Domtar Corporation Quote

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM): This company that operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Primoris Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Primoris Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Primoris Services Corporation Quote

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO): This company which is the largest manufacturer of RVs in the world has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Thor Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Thor Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Thor Industries, Inc. Quote

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK): This vertically integrated international producer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.2% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus

Westlake Chemical Corporation price-consensus-chart | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.9% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Domtar Corporation (UFS): Get Free Report



Thor Industries, Inc. (THO): Get Free Report



Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM): Get Free Report



Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.