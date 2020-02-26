New Strong Buy Stocks for February 26th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Arcosa, Inc. (ACA): This company that manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX): This company that provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF): This company that produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverage has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS): This company that provides wealth management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD): This company that provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.