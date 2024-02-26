New Strong Buy Stocks for February 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Euroseas Ltd. ESEA: This global maritime shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

HNI Corporation HNI: This furnishing and building products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT: This digital infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Vimeo, Inc. VMEO: This company which provides video software solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.6% over the last 60 days.

John Bean Technologies Corporation JBT: This technology solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

