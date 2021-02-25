New Strong Buy Stocks for February 25th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CNOOC Limited (CEO): This company that is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.7% over the last 60 days.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): This owner, developer and operator of a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.3% over the last 60 days.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO): This manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs), which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX): This manufacturer and servicer of consumer electronics for original equipment manufacturers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

KB Home (KBH): This homebuilding company in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

