New Strong Buy Stocks for February 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

LouisianaPacific LPX: This leading manufacturer of sustainable, quality engineered wood building materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

LouisianaPacific Corporation Price and Consensus

LouisianaPacific Corporation price-consensus-chart | LouisianaPacific Corporation Quote

Allegheny Technologies ATI: This diversified specialty materials producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.6% over the last 60 days.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Price and Consensus

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Quote

Axcelis Technologies ACLS: This leading producer of ion implantation equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Quote

Sunoco SUN: This master limited partnership has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Sunoco LP Price and Consensus

Sunoco LP price-consensus-chart | Sunoco LP Quote

Vontier VNT: This technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Vontier Corporation Price and Consensus

Vontier Corporation price-consensus-chart | Vontier Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.