New Strong Buy Stocks for February 24th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

DISH Network Corporation (DISH): This provider of pay-TV services in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): This full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, among other industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.4% over the last 60 days.

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC): This designer and manufacturer of over 500 innovative products that are used by the world's leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Magna International Inc. (MGA): This independent supplier of original equipment components, assemblies, modules and systems and related tooling for cars and light trucks, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN): This holding company for EagleBank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

