New Strong Buy Stocks for February 24th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL): This company that provides online and offline education services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH): This company that engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Xperi Corporation (XPER): This company that develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.4% over the last 60 days.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX): This company that designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG): This company that provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

