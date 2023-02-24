New Strong Buy Stocks for February 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Piedmont Lithium Inc. PLL: This exploration stage company that engages in the exploration and development of resource projects has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.4% over the last 60 days.

Textron Inc. TXT: This company that operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Embecta Corp. EMBC: This medical device company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.

Deere & Company DE: This distributor of agricultural, forestry and construction equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

LCNB Corp. LCNB: This financial holding company for LCNB National Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

