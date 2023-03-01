New Strong Buy Stocks for February 23rd (Revised)

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Trane Technologies plc TT: This heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC: This American distributor of health care products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Sony Group Corporation SONY: This electronic equipment, instruments, and devices company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV: This live entertainment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Energy Recovery, Inc. ERII: This company which engages in the business of seawater reverse osmosis desalination solutions, CO2 refrigeration, and industrial wastewater treatment worldwide has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on February 23, 2023, should no longer be relied upon.)

