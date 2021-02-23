New Strong Buy Stocks for February 23rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Flex Ltd. (FLEX): This designer and manufacturer of consumer electronics for original equipment manufacturers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Flex Ltd. Price and Consensus

Flex Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Flex Ltd. Quote

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT): This full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.7% over the last 60 days.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Quote

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM): This provider of a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Primoris Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Primoris Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Primoris Services Corporation Quote

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA): This integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 days.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rush Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rush Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC): This manufacturer of motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM): Get Free Report



Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Flex Ltd. (FLEX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.