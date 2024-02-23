New Strong Buy Stocks for February 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Iridium Communications IRDM: This satellite communications company that offers dedicated commercial global voice and data communications services to both businesses and governments in the U.S. as well as globally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.1% over the last 60 days.

J. Sainsbury JSAIY: This company which is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Cardinal Health CAH: This company which is a nation-wide drug distributor and provider of services to pharmacies, healthcare providers and manufacturers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Lantheus LNTH: This company which, is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Central Garden & Pet CENTA:This company which, is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.0% over the last 60 day.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

