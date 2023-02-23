New Strong Buy Stocks for February 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Trane Technologies plc TT: This heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC: This American distributor of health care products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
Sony Group Corporation SONY: This electronic equipment, instruments, and devices company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV: This live entertainment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Energy Recovery, Inc. ERII: This company which manufactures energy recovery devices for oil and gas, chemical and water industries globally has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.
