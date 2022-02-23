New Strong Buy Stocks for February 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AMN Healthcare Services AMN: This travel healthcare staffing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation AN: This largest automotive retailer in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Braskem BAK: This largest petrochemical operator in Latin America has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Cboe Global Markets CBOE: This one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Tri Pointe Homes TPH: This company involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

