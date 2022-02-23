Technology

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 23rd

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AMN Healthcare Services AMN: This travel healthcare staffing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc Price and Consensus

 

AMN Healthcare Services Inc Price and Consensus

AMN Healthcare Services Inc price-consensus-chart | AMN Healthcare Services Inc Quote

AutoNation AN: This largest automotive retailer in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

Braskem BAK: This largest petrochemical operator in Latin America has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Braskem S.A. Price and Consensus

 

Braskem S.A. Price and Consensus

Braskem S.A. price-consensus-chart | Braskem S.A. Quote

Cboe Global Markets CBOE: This one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Quote

Tri Pointe Homes TPH: This company involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Price and Consensus

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout. 

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Click to get this free report

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Braskem S.A. (BAK): Free Stock Analysis Report

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AN CBOE BAK AMN TPH

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular